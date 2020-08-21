“I Wish Young People Will Give The Same Energy They Give BBN To Politics- Actress Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju has said that she wishes Nigerian youths will put in more efforts into politics.

The actress also wishes the youths will register and vote for elections just like they do for popular reality show, Big Brother Naija.

“I still wish we will take our elections and holding our leaders accountable as seriously and passionately as we take big brother. I wish young people will give the same energy to register to vote when it is time. We have to do more to fight for our country,” she tweeted.

See her tweet below: