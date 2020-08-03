‘I Will Find The Love Of My Life In 2020’ – DJ Cuppy

Popular celebrity DJ, DJ Cuppy has stated that she will find the love of her life in 2020.

Daughter of the popular businessman made this known on Sunday via her Twitter handle

Many Nigerians know that DJ Cuppy is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola. Her popular song with Zlatan Ibile, ‘Gelato’ reiterates this fact.

Read Also: DJ Cuppy Shares Expectations For Her Ex-Boyfriend With Her Forthcoming Album

However, the young woman has no official partner. Therefore, she strongly believes that this year will favor her as regards finding the right partner.

Information Nigeria recalls that the DJ cum musician recently wished her mother, Nana Otedola a happy birthday.

Although DJ Cuppy has been linked to different men in the past, she is yet to be officially engaged to a man.

See her tweet below: