“I Wasn’t Perfect But I Was His Best” – Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Maureen Ezissi Writes

Maureen Ezissi, ex-wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, took to her Instagram page to recall her initial reaction upon receiving the news that their marriage had ended.

The fashion designer opened up about her broken marriage as she reflected on her life’s journey and achievements ahead of her 33rd birthday on September 11.

Ezissi wrote;

”Worst day today

Work Sucked Greatly

My Heart Sank too…

Weird thing is…. by this time last year.. , exactly same date and same time, my Old man broke to me the news of my marriage being over… I remember laughing for a long time, standing up from where I sat listening to him as he tried to find the best words to convey the message to me… i put both hands in my pocket and paced the room silently as he looked at me waiting on me to say something. I pondered in my head about what I had just heard, why I was the last person to know it and how in the world we got there…

African culture makes it so that the Woman must take it all in, she must understand no matter what, she must be subdued, she must never complain, she must learn to live with whatever, she must forgive even when she can’t, she must show happiness even when she is depressed, she must show strength even when she is weak…. and more

But the Man, He is allowed to NOT take shit (even the tiniest of it) He would even be Praised for it.

Life!!!!

September 11th in View; I will be 33

I am Happier

I am at Peace

I’m stronger

I’m Richer

I’m sexier

I’m Single

I’m Free

I wasn’t Perfect, I will NEVER be… But I was His Best!

Someday, I will Tell this Story…

33 in a Bit (Exactly 1month Away)”.

