‘I Was Richer Before BBNaija’ – Ike Onyema Tells Troll

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema schooled an ignorant fan who threw a subtle shade at him under his recent post on Instagram.

The web user, @MarkTrager5 had left a comment saying;

But bro no lies ooo, Big Brother Naija help your life ooo if not for Big Brother

Naija na ganster you for be for US or Nigeria here.. Bless God no go shame us

Reacting to the comment, Ike revealed that he was way richer even before joining the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In his words;

“Boy before BBN my account was larger. Fame no be cheap oh“.

See the exchange below: