‘I Was Banned From Singing In Church Because I Got Pregnant’ – Waje

Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe alias Waje, recalled how she was banned from singing in her church choir after she got pregnant in secondary school.

The singer, who has a 21-year-old daughter, Emerald Iruobe, had an interview with rapper, BOUQUI.

Waje disclosed that she felt she loved the father of her child and that sex was the only way she could express her feelings.

In her words;

“I got into a relationship in SS3 and the relationship went from ‘puppy love’ to sexual. At that time, I felt I loved him and that (sex) was the only way I could express my love. At that time, I saw a fine boy who liked me, though we quarreled on several occasions. I didn’t understand the responsibility that came with making decisions like that.

I got pregnant and I remembered one afternoon, I was in the bathroom when someone came to my house and told me my pastor wanted to see me. I knew that day, there were two things that would happen ? either I died or I died. Everything in me got drained.

Anyway, I went to see the pastor. He was in a conference room with other pastors and he said to me, ‘If you lie, you will die, because you are standing in front of God, Holy Spirit and me.’

He asked me, ‘Are you pregnant?’ and I said, ‘Yes’. He was so disappointed. He told me he wanted to see me in church every Wednesday and Sunday but I would no longer sing in the choir.”



Watch the full clip below: