‘I Now Understand Why Marriages End In Divorce’ – Shade Ladipo

Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has said that she now understands why marriages hit rock bottom after 3 years.

The media personality and corporate compere has been married to a man named Jide for two years.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ladipo shared a post in which she explained that people can only comprehend some things about marriage when they have walked down the aisle.

In her words;

“Until you get married before you can comprehend somethings about marriage.

“Let’s just say now I understand why people’s marriages end after 3 years.”

Read Also: Actress Destiny Etiko Celebrates 31st Birthday With Stunning Photos

See her post below: