‘I May Never Get Married’ – Ghanaian Singer, Efya (Video)

Ghanaian singer, Efya had an interview with Adom TV where she revealed that she is not in a rush to walk down the aisle soon.

The 33-year-old ebony beauty made this known while reacting to gospel singer, Joe Mettle’s wedding which took place over the weekend.

Efya said;

”Joe Mettle had a beautiful wedding. God bless him, his wife, and their union. Marriage is not the plan right now. I am not ready. Just cos I’m great doesn’t mean I should get married. Any suitors should wait.”

Watch the video clip below: