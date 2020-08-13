‘I Make More Money As A Solo Act’ – Mr P Blows Hot As Fan Asks For PSquare’s Return

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, professionally known as Mr P, has responded to a fan who is upset about the split of P-Square. The fan, identified as Chukwuagozigom Clement Nwachukwu had written a comment on the artist’s social media page.

Part of the comment reads:

“Mr p let us tell ourselves the truth….. That name p square is already made, anywhere you call the name, people respect the name so much because in thtat name we have good singer and a good dancer at the same time but now, you people have divided to rude boy and Mr p”

Mr P, on seeing the comment, took a screenshot and wrote a lengthy post in which he addressed the concerns raised by the fan.

Part of Mr P’s post reads:

“Bitter people everywhere! Go check my page again. I am making more impact for myself and selling out concert around the world!”

Information Nigeria recalls that the music group, P-Square was made up of twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye. They finally split in 2018.

See Mr P’s full post here.