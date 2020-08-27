I Killed Another Person After Escaping From Police Custody – Murder Suspect

The suspected serial killer in Ibadan, Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe has confessed to killing another person after escaping from police custody two weeks ago.

He made this confession while he was paraded by the Oyo state police Commissioner, Joe Enwonwu, on Wednesday.

Mr Shodipe said he was able to escape in police detention due to the negligence of the police.

Read Also: Police Place N500k Bounty On Oyo ‘Serial Killer’, Shodipe

Speaking with journalists, while being paraded alongside 32 other suspects, he confessed to killing one, Oladeji Funmilayo.

He explained that a herbalist with whom he was earlier detained advised him to run away to enable him to get blood to appease some spirits.