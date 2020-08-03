‘I Have Been A Fan Of Burna Boy For Five Years’ – Sam Smith

English singer, Sam Smith says that he has been a fan of Burna Boy for five years. This revelation comes soon after he dropped his new single with Burna Boy, ‘My Oasis’.

The Grammy-award winner does not mince words about his admiration and respect for self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

Read Also: Burna Boy To Feature In Upcoming Single By Sam Smith

In an official press statement, Sam Smith said, “This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time.”

He continued: “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”

The new single, ‘My Oasis’, was written by Sam Smith himself, Jimmy Napes and Burna Boy.