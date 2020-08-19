‘I Am Not The Father Of Tboss’ Baby’ – Olakunle Churchill

Nigerian entrepreneur, Olakunle Churchill has said that he is the father of former BBNaija housemate, Tboss’ daughter, Rumi



The estranged husband of actress, Tonto Dikeh denied fathering Rumi after he was questioned by controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu on Instagram.

Maduagwu wrote;

”@olakunlechurchill have been getting questions from fans asking if you are allegedly the biological father of Tboss’ baby, the BBNaija [email protected]

Responding to the question, Churchill denied the claims as he wrote;

“I have seen people tag me severally to post like this, I am not the father of TBoss baby, people should just leave that woman alone, she is a great new mum of a beautiful baby, she is happy and doing great, haters should let her be“

