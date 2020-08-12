‘I Am In Love With Myself; Will Be Single Forever And Ever – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian entertainer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has taken to her Instagram page to lament about her current relationship status.

The disc jockey cum singer, in a series of post, noted that at the rate she is going, she might end up being single forever and ever.

DJ Cuppy, however, pointed out that it is a good thing that she is in love with herself.

Information Nigeria recalls the music entertainer was romantically linked to former Nigerian international footballer, Victor Anichebe and she also dated Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

See her post below: