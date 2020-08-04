‘I Am Beyonce’s Daughter’ – Singer Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has stated that she is Beyonce’s daughter.

Taking to Instagram to promote her upcoming single, ‘True Love’, Yemi Alade posts a short video clip with the caption: “I’m proud now o (Beyonce’s Daughter)”.

She also wrote: “My next single is bursting my mind.”

Before this, she had posted the art-cover and a snippet to her upcoming single titled ‘True Love’, three times on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls that Yemi Alade was featured on Beyonce’s visual album, ‘Black Is King’.

The music entertainer also recently released a track ‘Boyz’, which has been receiving massive airplay on radio stations.

Fans are anxiously awaiting this upcoming track.

