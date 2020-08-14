‘I Achieved 100% Of My Life Success Through Total Strangers’ – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has shared some pearls of wisdom to her fans and followers on Instagram.

The mother of one has advised people to stop begging for support and go out of their comfort zones to foster connections with strangers.

Using herself as an example, the actress noted that her friends and family didn’t contribute to her success but she got support from total strangers.

Sharing the post, she wrote;

“As harsh as this may sound!

You need to leave your comfort zone to Grow.

100% of my Life success today I achieved through total strangers, NOT FRIENDS, NOT FAMILY.

Let that Sink!!!”

See her post below: