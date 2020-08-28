How To End Bloodshed During Elections – Dave Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has called for the introduction of electronic voting as a means to end bloodshed during elections in Nigeria.

Governor Umahi made the submission while speaking at the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party’s campaign ahead of the August 29 local government election in the state at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

Read Also: Let’s Use Our Resources To Develop Our Region, Umahi Tells South-East People

The Governor expressed that if e-voting is introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the struggles and desperation by politicians will stop.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, who also was present at the occasion was urged by Umahi to start the change by embracing e-voting in the conduct of the party’s future elections.