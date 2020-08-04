How Tacha Saved Me From Committing Suicide – Twitter User

A Twitter user identified as Annabel Cynthia, with the handle @Anncollections1 on Tuesday revealed that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, saved her from committing suicide.

Cynthia claims Tacha gave her the strength to pass through the difficult times.

Using Tacha as the model of her inspiration, she shares her testimony with the hashtag #TitansAppreciateTacha.

She wrote on Twitter:

“Only God knows that d reason I didn’t commit suicide when my husband divorced me was because of Tacha and Titans. I tapped her strength and said to myself if Tacha can do this, I can.”

See her post below: