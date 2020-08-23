How N13bn Approved For Community Policing Will Be Spent – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has revealed how the N13 billion approved for community policing will be spent.

Adamu spoke during a briefing by Mohammed Dingyadi, Police Affairs Minister, on one year anniversary of the re-establishment of the ministry.

Read Also: Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ibadan; Kill Police Corporal

The Police chief expressed that the money would be for the implementation of the project. He also revealed that there would be town hall sensitization.

The Police chief also expressed that there would be training for community police officers and the purchase of equipment needed.

Recall that some days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari approved N13b for community policing during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.