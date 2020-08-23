How I Escaped Plane Crash — Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has narrated how she escaped air crash while returning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first lady revealed that the flight crew of the Nigerian Air Force experienced air turbulence on their way back to Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who confirmed the incident in a series of tweets on Saturday, commended the crew of the Airforce flight for the courage in managing the dangerous movement.

The First Lady called for development in the health sector in Nigeria. She also thanked Nigerians for their prayers.