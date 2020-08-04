‘Help Me Find A Man’ – DJ Cuppy Begs Mr Eazi

Celebrity DJ and daughter of billionaire, DJ Cuppy wants Mr Eazi to help her find the love of her life.

Information Nigeria recalls that she tweeted about finding the right partner in 2020. Now, she wants her sister’s partner, Mr Eazi, to find her a man.

DJ Cuppy is one of the most eligible spinsters in 2020. This is largely because of her open desire to settle down before the end of this year.

Her younger sister, Temi Otedola, has been in a serious relationship with singer and music entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, for the past three years.

In fact, Temi and Mr Eazi met each other through DJ Cuppy.

Now, DJ Cuppy thinks that it is only right that her sister’s partner helps her in finding her own man.

See her tweet below: