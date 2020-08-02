‘Happy Birthday Darling Nana’ – Femi Otedola Praises Wife On Birthday (Photo)

Billionaire, Femi Otedola has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife’s birthday. The business mogul posted a lovely picture of his wife with the caption:

“Happy Birthday to Darling Nana 💖…. F.Ote $”.

His daughter, popular celebrity DJ, DJ Cuppy, also dropped a comment under the post.

She wrote: “MAMA CUPS! 😍💕❤ @nana_otedola.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Temi Otedola recently posted a short tweet on Twitter that got her some reactions from Twitter users.

Nana Otedola is the matriarch of the Otedola family. She is the mother of Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, and Fewa Otedola.

