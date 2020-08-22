Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ibadan; Kill Police Corporal

Gunmen attacked the Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing the police corporal on duty.

The reason for the attack remains unknown as of the time of filing this report. The Gunmen reportedly shot sporadically into the station as they came into the premises.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He expressed that investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the attack.

He stated that the details of the officer allegedly killed has not yet been confirmed.