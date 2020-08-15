Governor Sanwo-Olu Mourns Lanre Rasak

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Lanre Rasak.

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain passed away on Saturday in Lagos after a brief illness.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said the deceased stood for what was right and championed policies that would impact positively on the people.

Sanwo-Olu, described late Rasak’s death as a rude shock. He also described Mr. Rasak as a great politician and a strong party man.