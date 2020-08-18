Governor Diri Appeals As Tribunal Sacks Him As Bayelsa Governor

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has revealed that he will appeal the ruling of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal nullifying the November 2019 poll.

Recall that on Monday the tribunal nullified the 2019 Governorship election which has proven to be dramatic so far.

The tribunal stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongly excluded the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) governorship candidate from the November 16, 2019 election,

The Governor expressed that he has confidence in the judiciary that he would triumph in the end.

The governor’s next move was contained in a statement on Monday by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah

“This is a court of the first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right to appeal even up to the Supreme Court.”