Governor Ayade Inaugurates Task Force Against Human Trafficking

Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has inaugurated the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Taskforce against human trafficking in the state.

Ayade was represented by his deputy, Prof. Iyara Esu at the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Ayade tasked the members made up of representatives from security agencies, NGOs, NAPTIP and other relevant organisations to come up with modalities on how to check the scourge.

Ayade urged the task force to put in their best and provide regular feedback to the state on new developments.

The Governor went on to reiterate his administration’s commitment to tackling joblessness, expressing that unemployment was a major cause of human trafficking.