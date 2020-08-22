Godmothers Of Ned Nwoko Jr Finally Revealed

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, popular entrepreneur Ned Nwoko, have announced the godmothers for their newborn son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

This has been revealed via their latest video uploaded to YouTube. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko currently run a web series titled ‘Our Circle’.

The full video of their naming ceremony is the 8th episode of the series, ‘Our Circle’. The first godmother named is President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Halima Buhari Sheriff. The second godmother is Nollywood actress and wife of popular musician 2Baba, Annie Idibia.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Finally Shares Video Of Her Son’s Naming Ceremony

Also, Ned Nwoko gave the reason for the absence of both godmothers at the event. He said that they were not informed early enough.

See the full video here.