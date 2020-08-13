‘God Is Restoring My Smile’, BBNaija’s Khafi Says

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Khafi Kareem, popularly known as Khafi, has on Thursday afternoon shared a picture of herself via her official Twitter page.

In the picture, she can be seen smiling at the camera. She wrote:

“I pray God restores your smile He’s restoring mine, little by little…”

The reality television star lost her younger brother, Alexander Kareem, in June after he was a victim of an alleged mistaken identity which led to him being shot in the chest and abdomen.

Information Nigeria also recalls that seven suspects (five men, a boy, and a woman) have been arrested in connection with the murder of Alexander Kareem.

