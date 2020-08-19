God Can Call Me To Heaven When I’m Above 100 years, Says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his desire to live beyond 100-years.

Obasanjo made his desire known on Tuesday during the first anniversary of Sabur Bakare, Agura of Gbagura, Egbaland, Ogun state.

Oba Bakare received the staff of office as the ninth Agura of Gbagura on May 21, 2019, from Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of the state.

Felicitating with the monarch, Obasanjo who clocked 83 in March, said he would be present to celebrate Bakare’s 20th anniversary on the throne.

According to the elder statesman, when he has lived over 100 years, if it pleases God, “He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven”.