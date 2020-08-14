Giving FG Appointments To Non-Indigenes Is Criminal – Oyetola

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has complained of the situation where non-indigenes are in federal positions meant for the indigenes of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, made this known while addressing a delegation on Thursday.

Oyetola said, “We have heard instances of non-citizens taking the slots of Osun when it comes to the distribution of positions. That is not fair; that is criminal. So you need to seriously look into that, moving forward.”

Oyetola’s statement is coming a few days after his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri accused the federal government of unfair treatment of Bayelsa in federal appointments and infrastructure.