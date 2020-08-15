Give APC No Breathing Space In Rivers, Wike Charges PDP

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has charged the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to give the All Progressive Congress (APC) breathing space in the State.

Wike made this call when he received the state executive committee members to present the party’s action plan to him in his office in the Government House.

Wike urged the committee to show more love to the party by being loyal and committed.

Wike endorsed the action plan of the party and urged them to do their best in consolidating the gains of the party in the state insisting the APC had nothing to offer Rivers people.