Genevieve Nnaji Reacts After Follower Says She Smokes ‘Weed’

Popular Nigerian actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji reacted after one of her fans concluded that she smokes weed.

Nnaji had taken to Twitter to post a new photo of herself in which she donned a pair of sunshades along with a grey outfit and black head warmer.

The actress’ cute brown dog was also seen sitting on her lap.

Reacting to the photo, a tweep wrote;

“I’m so sure you smoke weed Genny!”

The movie star was shocked as she responded to the fan, who made the accusation.

“Wt*😳?? 😂😅,” the actress tweeted.

Read Also: Actress Ruth Kadiri Celebrates As Her Daughter Clocks 1

See the exchange below: