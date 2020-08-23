Gbajabiamila Frustrating Graft Investigation In House Of Reps – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila of frustrating anti-corruption investigations in the house.

The party made this claims while faulting the decision of Gbajabiamila to shut down the sitting of various committees investigating the executive.

This was made known in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan

The opposition party which called for the resignation of the speaker said Gbajabiamila’s action is a “deliberate design to cover the stench of corruption oozing out of the APC administration.”

The party noted that such incursion into the activities of the committees was to undermine the fight against corruption as well as frustrate whistleblowers.