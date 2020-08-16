Ganduje: I’m Committed To The Fight Against Corruption

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje has expressed that he is committed to the fight against corruption in his State.

The governor made this known during a visit to the state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission on Saturday.

Ganduje, who said his administration is committed to the fight against corruption, urged the commission not to compromise in the anti-graft war.

The Governor also warned political office holders not to fall into the trap of the agency, as he stated that he will not interfere with the anti-corruption process.