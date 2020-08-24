Funke Akindele Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Funke Akindele-Bello
Funke Akindele-Bello

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele turned a year older on Monday and wishes have been pouring in from all sides on social media.

Over the past few weeks, the actress shared a gallery of stunning photos ahead of her big day.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and her husband celebrated their 4th year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress posted some exclusive photos taken on the set of her latest movie, ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ to mark her birthday.

The movie star captioned the photos;

“Happy birthday #leftyomoghetto E no go sour for you lailai! Paro lo!!”

Read Also: Actress Funke Akindele-Bello Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary

See her full posts below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

 

The actress’ post
The actress’ follow-up post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here