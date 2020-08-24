Funke Akindele Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele turned a year older on Monday and wishes have been pouring in from all sides on social media.

Over the past few weeks, the actress shared a gallery of stunning photos ahead of her big day.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and her husband celebrated their 4th year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress posted some exclusive photos taken on the set of her latest movie, ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ to mark her birthday.

The movie star captioned the photos;

“Happy birthday #leftyomoghetto E no go sour for you lailai! Paro lo!!”

See her full posts below: