FRSC Issues Travel Advisory For Ember Months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshall Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has issued safety advisories to road users to guide commuters on the path of safety” during the ember months.

The FRSC boss revealed that the campaign had commenced minimising the tendencies of crashes and gridlocks in Ember months.

Oyeyemi stated that road traffic crashes were avoidable and road crash-free society was possible if best road practices were applied.

He also stressed on the 50 per cent capacity on all vehicles travelling during this pandemic so as to maintain social distance.