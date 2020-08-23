Frank Edoho Says Nigerian Youths Are Not Ready For Real Change

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Frank Edoho

Nigerian media personality, Frank Edoho is displeased with the lackadaisical attitude of Nigerian youths as regards serious issues. The popular television host took to his official Twitter on Saturday to express his lamentation.

Earlier, a Twitter user had tweeted at Frank Edoho thus:

“Let’s just say we youths are the Antagonist of ourselves”

Frank Edoho then replied:

“Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Kiddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli. But when it’s time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira – deafening silence. Una no ready.”

See his tweet below:

Frank Edoho’s tweet

