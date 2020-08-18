Formal Education Is A Waste Of Time, Says Simi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi has decided to lash at the educational system in Nigeria. The new mother of one took to her Instagram story to rant about how the educational system does kills talents and potentials because they are not tapped into.

She wrote:

“educational system is so shit. most of us can’t even remember most of what we were taught in all the many years we spent in school. people have potential and talent not tapped into ‘because it’s not prestigious enough’ … then they spend years ‘learning’ sthg they don’t care about. Forget everything right after and end up doing something else with their lives. What’s the point then? Who did this to us?”

See her post below: