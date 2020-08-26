Foreigners Exchange Arms For Gold In Zamfara, Says Governor

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has raised alarm over the increase in possession of illegal firearms in the state.

The Governor expressed that foreigners coming to the state give residents firearms in exchange for mineral resources.

He made this known while answering questions from State House reporters in Abuja after showing a pack of gold mined from the state to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor asked for the creation of a platform for the state government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government to be buying mined resources from small- scale miners in the state.