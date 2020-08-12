Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama Resumes Office After Recovering From COVID-19

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has announced that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Minister announced his recovery via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 12.
Recall that the Minister had been tested positive for the global virus on the 19th of July.
Giving update about his health, he wrote:
“By the very special grace of God, my latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.” he tweeted
Hours after announcing his recovery, the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a video of the minister resuming office.
