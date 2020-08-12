‘Follow Your Heart’, DJ Cuppy Advises Fans

Nigerian DJ and daughter of billionaire, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has a message for her fans and followers on Wednesday afternoon.

The DJ cum musician, who is currently on vacation in Monaco, took to her social media to dish a short advice as she shared a stunning photo of herself.

She wrote:

“Follow your heart, but plz take your brain with you! #OriginalCopy”

Although DJ Cuppy is currently in Monaco, her album, Original Copy, will be released on August 21.

Information Nigeria recalls that the beautiful young woman has been quite vocal about her desire to settle down in 2020. She also tagged Mr Eazi on Twitter asking that he finds her a man because he met her sister, Temi Otedola, through her.

See her post below: