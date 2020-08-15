Flood Looms In Seven Plateau LGAs – State Govt

The Plateau State Government has warned residents of seven local governments in the State to prepare for the flood season.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Rosslyn Dakwar gave the warning in a statement in Jos on Saturday.

She listed the affected Council Areas “under the risk of the flood” to include Barkin Ladi, Pankshin, Jos South, Jos North, Jos East, Kanke, and Mangu LGA.

According to the State Government, residents living within the seven Local Government Areas listed are living in flood-prone areas.

The State Government also advised residents of the affected areas to vacate their homes immediately to avert an impending flood disaster.

She also called on the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies involved in emergency activities as well as the seventeen Local Government Areas of the state to activate prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response mechanisms to complement SEMA’s efforts.