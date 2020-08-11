Fireboy DML Teases Fans With Raunchy Pictures Of Himself And Unknown Woman

Nigerian Afropop singer, Fireboy DML has whet the appetite of fans and followers online after posting some raunchy pictures of himself and an unknown woman on his Twitter page.

The YBNL singer could be seen sitting on a chair as the half-naked woman, who is likely a video vixen, sat on his legs with her legs crossed behind him.

The pictures were posted without any caption. He, however, tagged a Twitter account identified as unruly with the handle @TomXxxiv.

Fans believe that the pictures are from the set of an upcoming music video. This is because Fireboy DML has not hinted on being in a relationship yet.

See his post below: