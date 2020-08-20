‘Fireboy DML Is Leaving Joeboy, Rema Behind’, Twitter Users Say

Nigerians are ecstatic over the release of Fireboy DML’s new album, ‘Apollo’. It will be recalled that Fireboy DML revealed the track list for his album on Monday.

Now that the album is finally out, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about Fireboy DML. They hail him for his artistic abilities. However, they have also opined that Fireboy DML is better than Rema and Joeboy.

Rema, Fireboy DML and Joeboy all broke into the Nigerian music industry at the same time. While Rema is signed to Mavin Records and Jonzing World, Fireboy DML is under YBNL. Joeboy is signed to Mr Eazi’s emPAWA Africa.

See tweets below: