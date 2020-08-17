Fireboy DML Features Wande Coal On Upcoming Album, ‘Apollo’

    Fireboy DMLFireboy DML

Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, ‘Apollo’. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the YBNL artist shared the art cover and the back cover of the tracks with the caption:

“my second studio album, Apollo. this was bound to happen. gratitude to God for blessings. gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence. see you on Thursday.”

Only three artists are featured on the album. They are Wande Coal, D Smoke, and Olamide.

‘Apollo’ will be released on August 20.

See his tweet below:

Fireboy DML’s Tweet

See the back cover below:

‘Apollo’ Back Cover

 

 

