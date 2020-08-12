Fireboy DML Drops Steamy ‘Tattoo’ Music Video

Fast-rising Afropop singer, Fireboy DML has finally dropped the visuals to his first single, Tattoo, off his upcoming album, ‘Apollo’.

The YBNL artist had earlier taken to his Twitter page to announce the release of ‘Apollo’ on the 20th of August. Shortly after that, he posted some pictures of himself and an unknown woman who has now been identified as a video vixen.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, he has released the video to ‘Tattoo’ via his official Twitter page.

In the video, Fireboy DML, whose following on Twitter recently hit 1.2 million, can be seen getting intimate with the video vixen.

Fans are elated about the video and are eagerly awaiting the release of the album on August 20.

Watch the new music video here.