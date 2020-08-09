Filmmaker, Okiki Afolayan Buys New Car For His Wife On Her Birthday

Nigerian movie producer, Okiki Afolayan gifted his wife, Abimbola, a brand new Lexus SUV on her birthday.

The couple, who met on the set, got married on October 3, 2018.

Abimbola turned a year older and her husband decided to surprise her with an elaborate present.

Reports claim the luxurious car is worth almost 20 million naira.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie producer shared pictures of the new whip with a caption which reads;

“My girl on a brand new everything,”

