FG Will Address Housing Problems: Nigerian Senator

Senator Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari led government will take the required steps to tackle housing problems in the country.

The former lawmaker made this known during an introductory meeting with the management and staff of the corporation in Abuja.

Recall that the former lawmaker was recently appointed managing director of the housing authority, alongside Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin as Executive Director, Business Development, and Mr. Maurice Ekpeyong, the Executive Director, Housing Finance.

At the meeting, Ashafa expressed that he was ready to take his new responsibility with vigour and to the utmost benefit of Nigerians.

He reiterated his commitment to the staff that he and other newly appointed members were determined to let Nigerians feel the impact of the incumbent administration.