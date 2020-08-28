FG Shifts Resumption Of International Flights To September 5

The federal government has announced that the resumption of international flights has now been shifted to September 5.

Recall that some weeks ago, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced that international flights would resume on August 29.

However, in a new development, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said the resumption of international flights would have to wait for a week more.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, revealed the news during a Presidential Task Force COVID-19 briefing in Abuja

He said while airlines and airports were ready to operate, other non-aviation logistics prompted the one-week extension.