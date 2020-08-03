FG Orders Reopening Of Unity Schools On Tuesday

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has announced that all the 104 Unity Colleges are ready to open for exit classes tomorrow, August 4, 2020.

The Minister revealed the preparedness of the Unity Colleges during a Zoom meeting with the Commissioners of Education of the 36 States of the Federation on Monday morning.

The outcome of the meeting was disclosed in a press statement by the Federal Ministry of Education. The statement was signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

While announcing the formal opening of exit classes for the unity schools, Nwajiuba expressed his delight at the level of comprehensive preparation that has been put in place by the principals of the Unity Colleges.

During the meeting, the various state commissioners reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between August 4 and August 10, 2020, for virtually all schools within their jurisdictions.

The press statement from the ministry says, “Ahead of August 4th, 2020, Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has announced that all the 104 Unity Colleges are ready to open their gates to exit classes tomorrow.

“From today, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.’’

“Similarly, Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to the States have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.’’

The Commissioners of Education from the states were asked to embark on assessment tours in their areas of coverage to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening. While most of the schools will be reopening tomorrow, others will continue to fine-tune their preparations in the coming days for reopening.

Emeka Nwajiuba asked all schools to communicate their specific reopening dates to their parents and students in order to avoid chaos in the system. The statement also noted that all returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools.