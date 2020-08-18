FG May Sue Ghana Over Closure of Nigerians’ Shops: Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has hinted that the federal government may sue Ghana over the closure of Nigerians’ shops in Ghana.

The Minister said it might be forced to file a suit against the Ghanaian government at the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court) if the country was found to have breached the sub-regions protocol of free movement of peoples.

The minister made this known while hosting a delegation of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) led by its President, Mr. Jasper Emenike.

The group came to brief the minister on the incident and the need for Nigeria to take urgent steps to address the issue.

He expressed concern about the closure of business premises of Nigerians in Ghana for alleged violation of trade regulations.