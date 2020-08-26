FG Inaugurates Special Visitation Panel For UNILAG

In a bid to solve the ongoing management crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Federal Government has inaugurated the Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis rocking the institution.

This is coming following the removal of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and the suspension of the Chairman of the University’s governing council, Wale Babalakin.

The panel is expected to conclude its assignment and submit its report within two weeks.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated the panel headed by Prof Tukur Sa’ad, on Wednesday behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He warned the members against interfering in the activities of the university management.

He encouraged the stakeholders in the university to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.